How JVM Executable Assembly Jars Work
Li Haoyi, 2 January 2024
One feature of the Mill JVM build tool is that the assembly jars it creates are directly executable:
> ./mill show foo.assembly # generate the assembly jar
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar"
> out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar # run the assembly jar directly
Hello World
Other JVM build tools also can generate assemblies, but most need you to run them
via
java -jar or
java -cp,
or require you to use jlink or
jpackage
which are much more heavyweight and troublesome to set up. Mill automates that, and while not
groundbreaking, it is a nice convenience that makes your JVM
code built with Mill fit more nicely into command-line centric workflows common in modern
software systems.
This article will discuss how Mill’s executable assemblies are implemented, so perhaps other build tools and toolchains will be able to provide the same convenience
Trying Out Mill’s Executable Assemblies
To try out Mill’s executable assembly jars, you can reproduce the above steps with the following code and config:
// build.mill
import mill._, javalib._
object foo extends JavaModule
// foo/src/Foo.java
package foo;
public class Foo{
public static void main(String[] args){
System.out.println("Hello World");
}
}
> ./mill show foo.assembly
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar"
> /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
Hello World
Mill’s
JavaModules come with
.assembly tasks built in by default, without needing
to install plugins like is necessary in other build tools like
Maven or
SBT.
While the above example is a trivial single-module project, this also works for more complicated
projects with multiple modules and third-party dependencies. The assembly jar will aggregate
the code from all upstream modules and dependencies into a single
.jar file that you can then
execute from the command line.
Most
.jar files are not directly executable, hence the need for a
java -jar or
java -cp
command to run them. To understand how Mill makes direct execution
possible, we first need to understand what a
.jar file is.
What is an Assembly Jar?
An "assembly" jar is just a jar file that includes all transitive dependencies.
What makes an assembly different from a "normal" jar is that it should (in theory) contain
everything needed to run you JVM program. In contrast, most "normal" jars do not contain
their dependencies, and you need to separately go download those dependencies and pass them in
via
-classpath/
-cp before you can run your Java program.
One thing that many people don’t know is that jar files are just zip files. You can see
that from the command line, where although you normally use
jar tf to list the contents
of a
.jar file,
unzip -l works as well:
> jar tf /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
META-INF/MANIFEST.MF
META-INF/
foo/
foo/Foo.class
> unzip -l /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
Archive: /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
warning [/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar]: 203 extra bytes at beginning or within zipfile
(attempting to process anyway)
Length Date Time Name
--------- ---------- ----- ----
110 01-02-2025 12:05 META-INF/MANIFEST.MF
0 01-02-2025 12:05 META-INF/
0 01-02-2025 12:05 foo/
415 01-02-2025 12:05 foo/Foo.class
--------- -------
525 4 files
In this case, the example project only has one
Foo.java source file, compiled into a single
Foo.class JVM class file. Larger projects will have multiple class files, including those
from upstream modules and third-party dependencies.
In addition to the compiled class files, jars also can contain metadata. For example, we can see
this generated
out.jar contains a
META-INF/MANIFEST.MF file, which contains some basic
metadata including the
Main-Class: foo.Foo which is the entrypoint of the Java program:
$ unzip -p /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar META-INF/MANIFEST.MF
warning [/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar]: 203 extra bytes at beginning or within zipfile
(attempting to process anyway)
Manifest-Version: 1.0
Created-By: Mill 0.12.4-23-2ff492
Tool: Mill-0.12.4-23-2ff492
Main-Class: foo.Foo
The
warning: 203 extra bytes at beginning or within zipfile is a hint that although
this is a valid zip file, something unusual is going on, which leads us to the trick
that we use to make the
out.jar file executable
What is a Zip file?
A zip file is an archive made of multiple smaller files, individually compressed, concatenated together followed by a "central directory" containing the reverse offsets of every file within the archive, relative to the central directory.
The typical way someone reads from a zip file is a follows:
-
Seek to the end of zip and find the central directory
-
Find the metadata containing the offset for the file you want
-
Seek backwards using that offset to the start of the entry you want
-
Read and decompress your entry
Unlike
.tar.gz files, the entries within a
.zip file are compressed individually. This
is convenient for use cases like Java classfiles where you want to lazily load them
individually on-demand without having to first decompress the whole archive up front.
Executable Zip Archives
One quirk of the above Zip format is that the zip data does not need to start at the beginning of the file! The zip data can be at the end of an arbitrarily long file, and as long as programs can scan to the end of the zip to find the central directory, they will be able to extract the zip.
Thus, we can actually use the
.zip format in two ways:
-
As a
.zipfile, which is read and extracted starting from the end of the file on the right
-
As something else, such as a bash script, which is read and executed starting from start of the file on the left
This technique is used in common Zip
self-extracting archives, where
a short bash script is pre-pended to the zip archive that when run extracts the archive using
unzip. Although
this article is about Jars,
.jar files are really just
.zips with a different name!
So we can prepend a bash script to our
.jar file to
-
Run
javawith the current executable
"$0"as the classpath
-
Pass any of the current executable’s command-line arguments `"$@"`as the Java program’s command-line arguments
-
Allow configuration of the
javaprocess (since we’re no longer calling it ourselves) via a
JAVA_OPTSenvironment variable
If you use
less out.jar to look at what’s inside the Jar file, it looks like this:
exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
PK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^T^@^Q^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgeɱ
<80> ^P^@<D0><FD><C0>^?<B8>^_81s<C9>1<A1><CD>-<DA>^OR^P<C4>^Cu<E9><EF>ESC^Z{<EB><8B><DC>JNcҕ<FA>(<D2><.<DA>=<F1>L7<ED><8F><C7>XjE<A3>^W<AB>^]ٕl<CE>n<B3>
N<91><FA>%<FD>3ri^T*<8F><E1>1<8B><E8>CD<81><82>^WPK^G^HB?^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@PK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@ ^@^Q^@META-INF/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@^Q^@foo/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^M^@^Q^@foo/Foo.classUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgm<90><CB>J<C3>@^T<86><FF><D3>[<9A>4<DA><DA><DA>z-<E8>BH]<<98>^G<A8><BA>^Q<8A><8B><A0>B<A4>.\<A5><ED>X<A6>L2^R^S<C1><C7>҅<82>^K^_<C0><87>^R<CF>^DA<85><CE><E2><DC><E6><FB><FF>^C<E7><<F3><EB><FD>^C<C0> <FA>^NJ([<A8><B8><A8><A2>Fh-<A2><C7><C8>WQ2<F7>/'^K1<CD>^H<B5>c<99><C8><EC><94>P<F6>^FcESCu<D8>^V^^\^W^M<B8><FF><F0><F0><E9>!^S1S:gQ7(~<A4><F6><AF>R<99>da<96><8A>(^^ֱJh<9C>^K<A5><F4>ލN<D5><CC>A^Kk^V<DA>.:X't<96><88>^Hֽ<E9>T®^<F0>ga<C6><E3><F9>p0<B6><D0>c<E8>Nk^?<A4>5<A1>r<A6>g<82><D0>^Ld".<F2>x"<D2><EB>h<A2>xR<89>#<C9>&=<EF>v<99>^K<C1> u<<9E>N<C5>H^Z<B8><CE>^G^F<C3>><BA>|#<F3>J s%<8E>ESC<DC><F5>9^S<E7><EA><E1>ESC<E8><99>^K<C2>&<C7>Z1,<C3><C6>^V<B6>^?ЃB
<D8>/<B0><DA>+<AF>h<FE><E2>N<E1>]<E5><B3>^Z<E1>N<B1>e<F7>ESCPK^G^H<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@PK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"ZB?^^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@^T^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@ ^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<AE>^@^@^@META-INF/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<E6>^@^@^@foo/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@^M^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^Y^A^@^@foo/Foo.classUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^E^F^@^@^@^@^D^@^D^@
^A^@^@<85>^B^@^@^@^@
/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar (END)
Here, you can see a single line of
exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@" which
is the bash script we prepended to the zip, followed by the un-intelligible compressed
class file data that makes up the
.jar. Since now you are running the Java program
via
./out.jar instead of
java -jar, we expose the
JAVA_OPTS environment variable
as a way to pass flags to the
java command that ends up being run.]
What about Windows?
The self-executing jar file above works by prepending a shell script. This works on Unix environments like Linux or Mac, but not on the Windows machines which are also very common.
To fix this, we can replace our shell script zip prefix with a "universal" script that
is both a valid
.sh program as well as valid
.bat program, the latter being the
standard windows command line language. Thus, instead of:
exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
We can instead use:
@ 2>/dev/null # 2>nul & echo off & goto BOF
:
exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
exit
:BOF
setlocal
@echo off
java %JAVA_OPTS% -cp "%~dpnx0" foo.Foo %*
endlocal
exit /B %errorlevel%
This universal launcher script is worth digging into.
In a
sh shell:
-
@ 2>/dev/null # 2>nul & echo off & goto BOFis an invalid command, but we ignore the error because we pipe it to
/dev/null
-
It then runs the
exec java -cpcommand
-
We
exitthe script before we hit the invalid shell code below
In a
bat environment:
-
We run the first line, doing nothing, until we hit
goto BOF. This jumps over the
exec javaline which is not valid
batcode, to go straight to the
:BOFlabel
-
We then run
java -cp, but with slightly different syntax from the unix/shell version above (e.g.
%~dpnx0instead of
$0) for windows/bat compatibility
-
We then
exitthe script, using
/B %errorlevel%which is the windows syntax for propagating the exit code, before we hit the compressed data below which is not valid
batcode.
As a result, we have a short script that we can call either from
sh or
bat,
that forwards arguments and the script itself (which is also a
.jar file) to
java -cp,
and then forwards the exit code back from
java -cp to the caller. Although the script may
look fragile, the strong backwards compatibility of
.sh and
.bat scripts means that
once working it is unlikely to break in future versions of Mac/Linux/Windows.
If we look at the file using
less -n20, we can now see our universal launcher script
pre-pended to the blobs of compressed classfile data that make up the rest of the jar:
@ 2>/dev/null # 2>nul & echo off & goto BOF
:
exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
exit
:BOF
setlocal
@echo off
java %JAVA_OPTS% -cp "%~dpnx0" foo.Foo %*
endlocal
exit /B %errorlevel%
PK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^T^@^Q^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgeɱ
<80> ^P^@<D0><FD><C0>^?<B8>^_81s<C9>1<A1><CD>-<DA>^OR^P<C4>^Cu<E9><EF>ESC^Z{<EB><8B><DC>JNcҕ<FA>(<D2><.<DA>=<F1>L7<ED><8F><C7>XjE<A3>^W<AB>^]ٕl<CE>n<B3>
N<91><FA>%<FD>3ri^T*<8F><E1>1<8B><E8>CD<81><82>^WPK^G^HB?^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@PK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@ ^@^Q^@META-INF/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@^Q^@foo/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^M^@^Q^@foo/Foo.classUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgm<90><CB>J<C3>@^T<86><FF><D3>[<9A>4<DA><DA><DA>z-<E8>BH]<<98>^G<A8><BA>^Q<8A><8B><A0>B<A4>.\<A5><ED>X<A6>L2^R^S<C1><C7>҅<82>^K^_<C0><87>^R<CF>^DA<85><CE><E2><DC><E6><FB><FF>^C<E7><<F3><EB><FD>^C<C0> <FA>^NJ([<A8><B8><A8><A2>Fh-<A2><C7><C8>WQ2<F7>/'^K1<CD>^H<B5>c<99><C8><EC><94>P<F6>^FcESCu<D8>^V^^\^W^M<B8><FF><F0><F0><E9>!^S1S:gQ7(~<A4><F6><AF>R<99>da<96><8A>(^^ֱJh<9C>^K<A5><F4>ލN<D5><CC>A^Kk^V<DA>.:X't<96><88>^Hֽ<E9>T®^<F0>ga<C6><E3><F9>p0<B6><D0>c<E8>Nk^?<A4>5<A1>r<A6>g<82><D0>^Ld".<F2>x"<D2><EB>h<A2>xR<89>#<C9>&=<EF>v<99>^K<C1> u<<9E>N<C5>H^Z<B8><CE>^G^F<C3>><BA>|#<F3>J s%<8E>ESC<DC><F5>9^S<E7><EA><E1>ESC<E8><99>^K<C2>&<C7>Z1,<C3><C6>^V<B6>^?ЃB
<D8>/<B0><DA>+<AF>h<FE><E2>N<E1>]<E5><B3>^Z<E1>N<B1>e<F7>ESCPK^G^H<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@PK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"ZB?^^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@^T^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@ ^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<AE>^@^@^@META-INF/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<E6>^@^@^@foo/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@^M^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^Y^A^@^@foo/Foo.classUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^E^F^@^@^@^@^D^@^D^@
^A^@^@<85>^B^@^@^@^@
/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar (END)
We can run it directly on Mac/Linux:
> ./mill show foo.assembly # generate the assembly jar
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar"
> out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar # run the assembly jar directly
Hello World
And we can run it on windows, although we need to rename
out.jar to
out.bat before executing it:
> ./mill show foo.assembly
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:C:\\Users\\haoyi\\test\\out\\foo\\assembly.dest\\out.jar"
> cp out\foo\assembly.dest\out.jar out.bat
> ./out.bat
Hello World
Conclusion
The executable assembly jars that Mill generates are very convenient; it means that
you can use Mill to compile (almost) any Java program into an executable you can run with
./out.jar, as long as you have the appropriate version of Java globally installed. This
is much easier than setting up JLink or JPackage. You can even have an executable jar that
runs on all of Mac/Linux/Windows just by carefully crafting a launcher script that runs
on all platforms.
The Mill JVM build tool provides these executable assembly jars out-of-the-box, the SBT
build tool as part of the SBT Assembly plugin,
via the
prependShellScript config.
Maven and Gradle do not provide this by default but it is pretty easy to set up yourself
simply by concatenating a shell script with an assembly jar, as described above.
Although running Java programs via
java -jar or
java -cp is not a huge hardship, removing that friction really helps your
Java programs and codebase feel like a first class citizen on the command-line.