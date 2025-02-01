How JVM Executable Assembly Jars Work

Li Haoyi, 2 January 2024

One feature of the Mill JVM build tool is that the assembly jars it creates are directly executable:

> ./mill show foo.assembly # generate the assembly jar
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar"

> out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar # run the assembly jar directly
Hello World

Other JVM build tools also can generate assemblies, but most need you to run them via java -jar or java -cp, or require you to use jlink or jpackage which are much more heavyweight and troublesome to set up. Mill automates that, and while not groundbreaking, it is a nice convenience that makes your JVM code built with Mill fit more nicely into command-line centric workflows common in modern software systems.

This article will discuss how Mill’s executable assemblies are implemented, so perhaps other build tools and toolchains will be able to provide the same convenience

Trying Out Mill’s Executable Assemblies

To try out Mill’s executable assembly jars, you can reproduce the above steps with the following code and config:

// build.mill
import mill._, javalib._

object foo extends JavaModule
// foo/src/Foo.java
package foo;

public class Foo{
  public static void main(String[] args){
    System.out.println("Hello World");
  }
}
> ./mill show foo.assembly
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar"

> /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
Hello World

Mill’s JavaModules come with .assembly tasks built in by default, without needing to install plugins like is necessary in other build tools like Maven or SBT.

While the above example is a trivial single-module project, this also works for more complicated projects with multiple modules and third-party dependencies. The assembly jar will aggregate the code from all upstream modules and dependencies into a single .jar file that you can then execute from the command line.

Most .jar files are not directly executable, hence the need for a java -jar or java -cp command to run them. To understand how Mill makes direct execution possible, we first need to understand what a .jar file is.

What is an Assembly Jar?

An "assembly" jar is just a jar file that includes all transitive dependencies. What makes an assembly different from a "normal" jar is that it should (in theory) contain everything needed to run you JVM program. In contrast, most "normal" jars do not contain their dependencies, and you need to separately go download those dependencies and pass them in via -classpath/-cp before you can run your Java program.

One thing that many people don’t know is that jar files are just zip files. You can see that from the command line, where although you normally use jar tf to list the contents of a .jar file, unzip -l works as well:

> jar tf /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
META-INF/MANIFEST.MF
META-INF/
foo/
foo/Foo.class
> unzip -l /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
Archive:  /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar
warning [/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar]:  203 extra bytes at beginning or within zipfile
  (attempting to process anyway)
  Length      Date    Time    Name
---------  ---------- -----   ----
      110  01-02-2025 12:05   META-INF/MANIFEST.MF
        0  01-02-2025 12:05   META-INF/
        0  01-02-2025 12:05   foo/
      415  01-02-2025 12:05   foo/Foo.class
---------                     -------
      525                     4 files

In this case, the example project only has one Foo.java source file, compiled into a single Foo.class JVM class file. Larger projects will have multiple class files, including those from upstream modules and third-party dependencies.

In addition to the compiled class files, jars also can contain metadata. For example, we can see this generated out.jar contains a META-INF/MANIFEST.MF file, which contains some basic metadata including the Main-Class: foo.Foo which is the entrypoint of the Java program:

$ unzip -p /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar META-INF/MANIFEST.MF
warning [/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar]:  203 extra bytes at beginning or within zipfile
  (attempting to process anyway)
Manifest-Version: 1.0
Created-By: Mill 0.12.4-23-2ff492
Tool: Mill-0.12.4-23-2ff492
Main-Class: foo.Foo

The warning: 203 extra bytes at beginning or within zipfile is a hint that although this is a valid zip file, something unusual is going on, which leads us to the trick that we use to make the out.jar file executable

What is a Zip file?

A zip file is an archive made of multiple smaller files, individually compressed, concatenated together followed by a "central directory" containing the reverse offsets of every file within the archive, relative to the central directory.

G archive.zip zip Foo.class MANIFEST.MF ...other files... central directory zip:n->zip:n reverse offsets zip:n->zip:n zip:n->zip:n

The typical way someone reads from a zip file is a follows:

  • Seek to the end of zip and find the central directory

  • Find the metadata containing the offset for the file you want

  • Seek backwards using that offset to the start of the entry you want

  • Read and decompress your entry

Unlike .tar.gz files, the entries within a .zip file are compressed individually. This is convenient for use cases like Java classfiles where you want to lazily load them individually on-demand without having to first decompress the whole archive up front.

Executable Zip Archives

One quirk of the above Zip format is that the zip data does not need to start at the beginning of the file! The zip data can be at the end of an arbitrarily long file, and as long as programs can scan to the end of the zip to find the central directory, they will be able to extract the zip.

G archive.zip extra_label zip ...extra data... Foo.class MANIFEST.MF ...other files... central directory extra_label:s->zip:n zip:n->zip:n zip:n->zip:n zip:n->zip:n

Thus, we can actually use the .zip format in two ways:

  1. As a .zip file, which is read and extracted starting from the end of the file on the right

  2. As something else, such as a bash script, which is read and executed starting from start of the file on the left

This technique is used in common Zip self-extracting archives, where a short bash script is pre-pended to the zip archive that when run extracts the archive using unzip. Although this article is about Jars, .jar files are really just .zips with a different name! So we can prepend a bash script to our .jar file to

  • Run java with the current executable "$0" as the classpath

  • Pass any of the current executable’s command-line arguments `"$@"`as the Java program’s command-line arguments

  • Allow configuration of the java process (since we’re no longer calling it ourselves) via a JAVA_OPTS environment variable

G out.jar left bash script starts executing at start of file runs `java` passing itself as the classpath zip exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@" Foo.class MANIFEST.MF ...other files... central directory left->zip:n right `java` loads compiled classfiles from jar/zip by reading the central directory at end of file zip:s->right zip:n->zip:n zip:n->zip:n zip:n->zip:n

If you use less out.jar to look at what’s inside the Jar file, it looks like this:

exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
PK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^T^@^Q^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgeɱ
<80> ^P^@<D0><FD><C0>^?<B8>^_81s<C9>1<A1><CD>-<DA>^OR^P<C4>^Cu<E9><EF>ESC^Z{<EB><8B><DC>JNcҕ<FA>(<D2><.<DA>=<F1>L7<ED><8F><C7>XjE<A3>^W<AB>^]ٕl<CE>n<B3>
N<91><FA>%<FD>3ri^T*<8F><E1>1<8B><E8>CD<81><82>^WPK^G^HB?^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@PK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@       ^@^Q^@META-INF/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@^Q^@foo/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^M^@^Q^@foo/Foo.classUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgm<90><CB>J<C3>@^T<86><FF><D3>[<9A>4<DA><DA><DA>z-<E8>BH]<<98>^G<A8><BA>^Q<8A><8B><A0>B<A4>.\<A5><ED>X<A6>L2^R^S<C1><C7>҅<82>^K^_<C0><87>^R<CF>^DA<85><CE><E2><DC><E6><FB><FF>^C<E7><<F3><EB><FD>^C<C0>      <FA>^NJ([<A8><B8><A8><A2>Fh-<A2><C7><C8>WQ2<F7>/'^K1<CD>^H<B5>c<99><C8><EC><94>P<F6>^FcESCu<D8>^V^^\^W^M<B8><FF><F0><F0><E9>!^S1S:gQ7(~<A4><F6><AF>R<99>da<96><8A>(^^ֱJh<9C>^K<A5><F4>ލN<D5><CC>A^Kk^V<DA>.:X't<96><88>^Hֽ<E9>T®^<F0>ga<C6><E3><F9>p0<B6><D0>c<E8>Nk^?<A4>5<A1>r<A6>g<82><D0>^Ld".<F2>x"<D2><EB>h<A2>xR<89>#<C9>&=<EF>v<99>^K<C1>     u<<9E>N<C5>H^Z<B8><CE>^G^F<C3>><BA>|#<F3>J s%<8E>ESC<DC><F5>9^S<E7><EA><E1>ESC<E8><99>^K<C2>&<C7>Z1,<C3><C6>^V<B6>^?ЃB
<D8>/<B0><DA>+<AF>h<FE><E2>N<E1>]<E5><B3>^Z<E1>N<B1>e<F7>ESCPK^G^H<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@PK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"ZB?^^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@^T^@   ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@       ^@      ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<AE>^@^@^@META-INF/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@   ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<E6>^@^@^@foo/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@^M^@     ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^Y^A^@^@foo/Foo.classUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^E^F^@^@^@^@^D^@^D^@
^A^@^@<85>^B^@^@^@^@
/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar (END)

Here, you can see a single line of exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@" which is the bash script we prepended to the zip, followed by the un-intelligible compressed class file data that makes up the .jar. Since now you are running the Java program via ./out.jar instead of java -jar, we expose the JAVA_OPTS environment variable as a way to pass flags to the java command that ends up being run.]

What about Windows?

The self-executing jar file above works by prepending a shell script. This works on Unix environments like Linux or Mac, but not on the Windows machines which are also very common.

To fix this, we can replace our shell script zip prefix with a "universal" script that is both a valid .sh program as well as valid .bat program, the latter being the standard windows command line language. Thus, instead of:

exec java  $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"

We can instead use:

@ 2>/dev/null # 2>nul & echo off & goto BOF
:
exec java  $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
exit

:BOF
setlocal
@echo off
java  %JAVA_OPTS% -cp "%~dpnx0" foo.Foo %*
endlocal
exit /B %errorlevel%

This universal launcher script is worth digging into.

In a sh shell:

  • @ 2>/dev/null # 2>nul & echo off & goto BOF is an invalid command, but we ignore the error because we pipe it to /dev/null

  • It then runs the exec java -cp command

  • We exit the script before we hit the invalid shell code below

In a bat environment:

  • We run the first line, doing nothing, until we hit goto BOF. This jumps over the exec java line which is not valid bat code, to go straight to the :BOF label

  • We then run java -cp, but with slightly different syntax from the unix/shell version above (e.g. %~dpnx0 instead of $0) for windows/bat compatibility

  • We then exit the script, using /B %errorlevel% which is the windows syntax for propagating the exit code, before we hit the compressed data below which is not valid bat code.

As a result, we have a short script that we can call either from sh or bat, that forwards arguments and the script itself (which is also a .jar file) to java -cp, and then forwards the exit code back from java -cp to the caller. Although the script may look fragile, the strong backwards compatibility of .sh and .bat scripts means that once working it is unlikely to break in future versions of Mac/Linux/Windows.

If we look at the file using less -n20, we can now see our universal launcher script pre-pended to the blobs of compressed classfile data that make up the rest of the jar:

@ 2>/dev/null # 2>nul & echo off & goto BOF
:
exec java  $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@"
exit

:BOF
setlocal
@echo off
java  %JAVA_OPTS% -cp "%~dpnx0" foo.Foo %*
endlocal
exit /B %errorlevel%
PK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^T^@^Q^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgeɱ
<80> ^P^@<D0><FD><C0>^?<B8>^_81s<C9>1<A1><CD>-<DA>^OR^P<C4>^Cu<E9><EF>ESC^Z{<EB><8B><DC>JNcҕ<FA>(<D2><.<DA>=<F1>L7<ED><8F><C7>XjE<A3>^W<AB>^]ٕl<CE>n<B3>
N<91><FA>%<FD>3ri^T*<8F><E1>1<8B><E8>CD<81><82>^WPK^G^HB?^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@PK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@       ^@^Q^@META-INF/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@^Q^@foo/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^M^@^Q^@foo/Foo.classUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgm<90><CB>J<C3>@^T<86><FF><D3>[<9A>4<DA><DA><DA>z-<E8>BH]<<98>^G<A8><BA>^Q<8A><8B><A0>B<A4>.\<A5><ED>X<A6>L2^R^S<C1><C7>҅<82>^K^_<C0><87>^R<CF>^DA<85><CE><E2><DC><E6><FB><FF>^C<E7><<F3><EB><FD>^C<C0>      <FA>^NJ([<A8><B8><A8><A2>Fh-<A2><C7><C8>WQ2<F7>/'^K1<CD>^H<B5>c<99><C8><EC><94>P<F6>^FcESCu<D8>^V^^\^W^M<B8><FF><F0><F0><E9>!^S1S:gQ7(~<A4><F6><AF>R<99>da<96><8A>(^^ֱJh<9C>^K<A5><F4>ލN<D5><CC>A^Kk^V<DA>.:X't<96><88>^Hֽ<E9>T®^<F0>ga<C6><E3><F9>p0<B6><D0>c<E8>Nk^?<A4>5<A1>r<A6>g<82><D0>^Ld".<F2>x"<D2><EB>h<A2>xR<89>#<C9>&=<EF>v<99>^K<C1>     u<<9E>N<C5>H^Z<B8><CE>^G^F<C3>><BA>|#<F3>J s%<8E>ESC<DC><F5>9^S<E7><EA><E1>ESC<E8><99>^K<C2>&<C7>Z1,<C3><C6>^V<B6>^?ЃB
<D8>/<B0><DA>+<AF>h<FE><E2>N<E1>]<E5><B3>^Z<E1>N<B1>e<F7>ESCPK^G^H<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@PK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"ZB?^^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@^T^@   ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@       ^@      ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<AE>^@^@^@META-INF/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B
^@
^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@   ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<E6>^@^@^@foo/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@^M^@     ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^Y^A^@^@foo/Foo.classUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^E^F^@^@^@^@^D^@^D^@
^A^@^@<85>^B^@^@^@^@
/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar (END)

We can run it directly on Mac/Linux:

> ./mill show foo.assembly # generate the assembly jar
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:/Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar"

> out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar # run the assembly jar directly
Hello World

And we can run it on windows, although we need to rename out.jar to out.bat before executing it:

> ./mill show foo.assembly
"ref:v0:bd2c6c70:C:\\Users\\haoyi\\test\\out\\foo\\assembly.dest\\out.jar"

> cp out\foo\assembly.dest\out.jar out.bat

> ./out.bat
Hello World

Conclusion

The executable assembly jars that Mill generates are very convenient; it means that you can use Mill to compile (almost) any Java program into an executable you can run with ./out.jar, as long as you have the appropriate version of Java globally installed. This is much easier than setting up JLink or JPackage. You can even have an executable jar that runs on all of Mac/Linux/Windows just by carefully crafting a launcher script that runs on all platforms.

The Mill JVM build tool provides these executable assembly jars out-of-the-box, the SBT build tool as part of the SBT Assembly plugin, via the prependShellScript config. Maven and Gradle do not provide this by default but it is pretty easy to set up yourself simply by concatenating a shell script with an assembly jar, as described above.

Although running Java programs via java -jar or java -cp is not a huge hardship, removing that friction really helps your Java programs and codebase feel like a first class citizen on the command-line.