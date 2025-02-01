How JVM Executable Assembly Jars Work

One quirk of the above Zip format is that the zip data does not need to start at the beginning of the file! The zip data can be at the end of an arbitrarily long file, and as long as programs can scan to the end of the zip to find the central directory, they will be able to extract the zip.

Thus, we can actually use the .zip format in two ways:

As a .zip file, which is read and extracted starting from the end of the file on the right As something else, such as a bash script, which is read and executed starting from start of the file on the left

This technique is used in common Zip self-extracting archives, where a short bash script is pre-pended to the zip archive that when run extracts the archive using unzip . Although this article is about Jars, .jar files are really just .zip s with a different name! So we can prepend a bash script to our .jar file to

Run java with the current executable "$0" as the classpath

Pass any of the current executable’s command-line arguments `"$@"`as the Java program’s command-line arguments

Allow configuration of the java process (since we’re no longer calling it ourselves) via a JAVA_OPTS environment variable

If you use less out.jar to look at what’s inside the Jar file, it looks like this:

exec java $JAVA_OPTS -cp "$0" 'foo.Foo' "$@" PK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^T^@^Q^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgeɱ <80> ^P^@<D0><FD><C0>^?<B8>^_81s<C9>1<A1><CD>-<DA>^OR^P<C4>^Cu<E9><EF>ESC^Z{<EB><8B><DC>JNcҕ<FA>(<D2><.<DA>=<F1>L7<ED><8F><C7>XjE<A3>^W<AB>^]ٕl<CE>n<B3> N<91><FA>%<FD>3ri^T*<8F><E1>1<8B><E8>CD<81><82>^WPK^G^HB?^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@PK^C^D ^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@ ^@^Q^@META-INF/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D ^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@^Q^@foo/UT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^PvgPK^C^D^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^M^@^Q^@foo/Foo.classUT^M^@^G<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvg<97>^Pvgm<90><CB>J<C3>@^T<86><FF><D3>[<9A>4<DA><DA><DA>z-<E8>BH]<<98>^G<A8><BA>^Q<8A><8B><A0>B<A4>.\<A5><ED>X<A6>L2^R^S<C1><C7>҅<82>^K^_<C0><87>^R<CF>^DA<85><CE><E2><DC><E6><FB><FF>^C<E7><<F3><EB><FD>^C<C0> <FA>^NJ([<A8><B8><A8><A2>Fh-<A2><C7><C8>WQ2<F7>/'^K1<CD>^H<B5>c<99><C8><EC><94>P<F6>^FcESCu<D8>^V^^\^W^M<B8><FF><F0><F0><E9>!^S1S:gQ7(~<A4><F6><AF>R<99>da<96><8A>(^^ֱJh<9C>^K<A5><F4>ލN<D5><CC>A^Kk^V<DA>.:X't<96><88>^Hֽ<E9>T®^<F0>ga<C6><E3><F9>p0<B6><D0>c<E8>Nk^?<A4>5<A1>r<A6>g<82><D0>^Ld".<F2>x"<D2><EB>h<A2>xR<89>#<C9>&=<EF>v<99>^K<C1> u<<9E>N<C5>H^Z<B8><CE>^G^F<C3>><BA>|#<F3>J s%<8E>ESC<DC><F5>9^S<E7><EA><E1>ESC<E8><99>^K<C2>&<C7>Z1,<C3><C6>^V<B6>^?ЃB <D8>/<B0><DA>+<AF>h<FE><E2>N<E1>]<E5><B3>^Z<E1>N<B1>e<F7>ESCPK^G^H<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@PK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"ZB?^^Xo[^@^@^@n^@^@^@^T^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@META-INF/MANIFEST.MFUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B ^@ ^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@ ^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<AE>^@^@^@META-INF/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B ^@ ^@^@^@^@^@<B5>`"Z^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^D^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@<E6>^@^@^@foo/UT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^A^B^T^@^T^@^H^H^H^@<B5>`"Z<94>r+6 ^A^@^@<9F>^A^@^@^M^@ ^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^@^Y^A^@^@foo/Foo.classUT^E^@^G<97>^PvgPK^E^F^@^@^@^@^D^@^D^@ ^A^@^@<85>^B^@^@^@^@ /Users/lihaoyi/test/out/foo/assembly.dest/out.jar (END)